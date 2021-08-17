District 140 expects deficit budget

EUREKA – At an Aug. 9 meeting, the District 140 school board approved a tentative $16.7 million deficit budget for the fiscal year. According to Assistant Superintendent Andy Underwood, although the budget is projecting a deficit, he believes they will come close to a balanced budget by the end of the year.

“The budget is going to show a bit of deficit, but I think if we play it right, we will be able to reach a balanced budget. This is the first year since I’ve been in this position that we have not had to borrow money,” Underwood said. “In my mind, I’m applying the power of negative thinking: plan for the worst, hope for the best and land somewhere in the middle. If we do that, we should end in the black.”