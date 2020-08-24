District 140 reviews deficit budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - The District No. 140 school board approved the first reading of a $17 million deficit budget for the present year at an Aug. 10 board meeting.

According to Assistant Superintendent Andy Underwood, budgeting for the an entire school year has been a challenge due to the many uncertainties.

“With our financial goals in mind for the district to maintain a core educational curriculum, reduce deficit spending, avoid borrowing and reach a balanced budget, there’s a lot of unknowns going into this (school year),” Underwood said.

The district expects an $800,000 deficit in the education fund and $110,000 deficit for the transportation fund.

