District 140 seeking parental input

  Updated
EUREKA - The District 140 school board decided to send parents a short survey to gather opinions on possibly returning to in-person attendance in August.

At a June 8 meeting, Superintendent Bob Bardwell told the board districts have not been given much information from the Illinois Department of Public Health on how to plan for the upcoming school year.

“We have not been given any clear direction on what limitations we might have, what requirements regarding social distancing and that sort of thing,” Bardwell said. “I know it’s (the board’s) desire for us to return to school.”

The survey will ask parents whether they support a normal (pre-pandemic) schedule and what steps would make them feel comfortable for their children to return to in-person attendance.

