District 140 to adhere to mask mandate

  • Updated
EUREKA - During Monday night's meeting, the District 140 school board decided to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate. Five of the seven board members voted in favor of requiring all those in kindergarten through grade 12 students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks on school property regardless of vaccination status.

A crowd of over 200 were in attendance at Craig Gerdes Gymnasium inside the middle school to voice opinions and concerns with regards to the executive order authorized this past Wednesday by Pritzker. The largely mask-free audience stood in a show of support for the school board to take local control for safety protocols in regards to the district's back to school plan.

Superintendent Bob Bardwell addressed the crowd and thanked them for their presence and support of the school board. “This is a difficult decision and I can tell you that everything that has been said has been said to me over the past year and a half. When you look at our bills, you will see increased legal fees. Every time one of you would have a suggestion or an idea, I would shoot it to our lawyer to do everything we could to keep local control because that is our desire to do so,” he said.

See full article on Aug. 12 Woodford County Journal newsstands

