District 140 to remove mask mandate

EUREKA - At a July 12 meeting, the District 140 school board passed a resolution to request local control regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures for the 2021-22 academic year via unanimous vote. The resolution allows the local school board, with guidance from the local health department, to oversee mitigation efforts rather than the guidelines passed to districts by the Illinois State Board of Education.

According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, the district was one of approximately 200 in the state who intended to pass similar resolutions.

“With this resolution, we are still following the guidance provided by the state Board of Education and we will still have mitigations. We are not throwing caution to the wind,” he said.

Bardwell added the district’s mitigation plans would be created and communicated as soon as possible. The primary change will be for students, faculty and staff to participate in in-person learning with mask wearing as an optional choice whether an individual is vaccinated or not.

See full article on July 29 Woodford County Journal newsstands

