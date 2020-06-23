District 60 begins plan for fall semester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROANOKE - While Roanoke-Benson District 60 officials await a decision from the state about reopening schools, they are preparing for both scenarios of in-person and a revised plan for e-learning.

“Our overall philosophy is to create a Roanoke-Benson reopening plan for the new year planning for in-person learning while preparing for e-learning 2.0,” said Superintendent Tom Welsh during Thursday night's school board meeting.

The board and administrators are hopeful they can return to in-person learning in August, although it is the better option for long-term learning. However, the most important factor will be keeping students and staff safe in lieu of the pandemic situation.

