District 60 green lights budget

ROANOKE - The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board continued discussions related to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting Thursday night, which included passing the annual budget for the current school year. The final budget expects total revenue of $7,337,908 and expenses of $7,188,602.

According to Superintendent Tom Welsh, there are many unknowns in the budget due to the pandemic, but the district has planned for increased costs for cleaning supplies, an additional school nurse and more costs for technology, among other unknown expenses related to the pandemic.

“We have had no positive tests (for COVID) here,” Welsh said, “but we are surrounded by communities with outbreaks.”

He added the extra expenses for cleaning supplies and equipment is to ensure the district buildings are as clean as possible to keep students and staff safe.

