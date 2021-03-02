 Skip to main content
District 60 sets calendar

ROANOKE - Classes will start later than usual next year in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60, it was unveiled during a school board meeting held on Feb. 18. The board approved a tentative calendar that sees two days of teacher's institute Aug. 17 and 18 with students getting going on Aug. 19. The last day for online registration will be Aug. 3.

According to Superintendent Tom Welsh, the start was pushed back because in recent years, dates had been in the earlier portion of August.

“It just kept getting earlier, so we decided to do a little reset,” noted Welsh.

The last day could be May 26 if no emergency days are taken. According to Welsh, the district could revert to remote learning if an emergency day is called so it does not add to the length of the calendar, but added that does not always happen.

