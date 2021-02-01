District 60 to benefit from proposed wind farm

ROANOKE - The Panther Grove Wind Farm is not only expected to be fruitful for Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 through an added revenue source from property taxes, but it may also benefit students in training in that area.

At a Jan. 21 meeting, Superintendent Tom Welsh informed the school board he is working with wind farm officials and Illinois Central College to develop a class and work experience related to the building and operation of wind farms. High school students may be able to sign up for a dual credit class that could eventually lead to jobs in the field.

“We are working on partnering with their support for students to work with them as part of the project,” Welsh said. “We’re obviously excited about it. It could lead to jobs.”

A special use zoning permit for the 86-turbine wind farm to be located in the northeastern corner has been approved by the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the full board. Twenty-eight turbines are slated to be located within district boundaries, which is the first time that has occurred.

