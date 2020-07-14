District 60 to increase focus on health

District 60 to increase focus on health

ROANOKE - There will be a larger focus on health and wellness than in the past if and/or when Roanoke-Benson schools re-open in August.

At Thursday night's meeting, the District 60 board approved a measure to add another nurse to serve for the next year, as administrators plan to return to in-person education unless the state board of education dictates otherwise.

“We will have two nurses in anticipation of issues related to COVID,” said Superintendent Tom Welsh.

Each nurse will work part-time for four hours a day with one stationed in Roanoke and one in Benson. Carle Health Systems, the new owner of Advocate Hospitals, will supply the district with the service. 

See full article on July 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

