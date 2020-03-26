District 60 prepares for e-learning

ROANOKE - The Roanoke-Benson District 60 school board literally entered the world of virtual reality as they held their regularly scheduled meeting this past Thursday evening electronically.

The change in format was the result of social distancing measures the public and government are using to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the state and country.

“This gives us the latitude to conduct business remotely through electronic transmission,” board president Brad Sauder said.

School officials have been working with state authorities to determine what will be allowed in conducting governmental meetings. The meetings are necessary to approve payment of bills, approve the purchase of equipment and service.

