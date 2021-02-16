 Skip to main content
Dollar General arrives in Goodfield

  Updated
GOODFIELD - Dollar General opened up its doors for business this past Wednesday at 101 Commercial St. According to company spokesperson Angela Petkovic from their corporate headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tenn., the store will employ anywhere from six to 10 people.

She added the store will offer food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items among other items. She noted approximately 75 percent of the population lives within five miles of a Dollar General store.

In response to the opening, one local Facebook user posted, “Yay!!! We will actually have a place with a decent price for necessities if we do not want to leave town.”

Petkovic noted Dollar General supports literacy and education. At the cash register of every store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for a high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, as well as the assistance to more than 12 million individuals take steps toward literacy or continued education. 

