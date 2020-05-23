Driver arrested in western part of the county

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING BAY - A resident of Peoria was arrested by the Woodford County Sheriff's Department late Thursday night. According to law enforcement around 10 p.m., 23-year-old Anthony Huynh was stopped for a possible traffic violation on Illinois Route 26 south of town. As the police officer approached, Huynh, who was behind the wheel in a Mazda Sedan 6, drove off. With the officer in pursuit, Huynh headed west onto Collins Lane, which was closed at the time because of flooding along the Illinois River. He drove into the river. The officer went into the water to try to locate Huynh, but was unsuccessful.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, Spring Bay Fire Department and the Fon du Lac boat patrol joined in the search for Huynh. Wet footprints were found a short time later less than a mile away. The footprints were followed to a nearby driveway, where Huynh was found, as he tried to hide under a parked truck. He was taken into custody.

On Friday in Woodford County Circuit Court in Eureka, Huynh was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession a stolen motor vehicle. He is also wanted for a parole violation in the state of Nevada. Huynh was being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.

The car was eventually able to be pulled out of the water.

