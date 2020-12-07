Driver’s facilities closure extended

SPRINGFIELD – Driver service facilities throughout the Land of Lincoln will remain closed for in-person transactions until Jan. 4 due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary of State Jesse White made that official on Friday. He also reminded the public that expirations for licenses and identification (ID) cards have been extended until June 1.

In addition, online renewals have been expanded to reduce site visits for in-person services. Also, select facilities across the state are open to assist new drivers and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) applicants only. The online services for the public can be used by logging onto www.cyberdriveillinois.com. These include:

-renew a license plate sticker

-renew a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers

-renew a valid ID card for those ages 22-64 (senior citizens 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs)

-obtain a driver record abstract

-filing business service documents such as incorporations and annual reports

-customers with issues that involve administrative hearing can contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov

The public can also take advantage of the various expanded services by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

