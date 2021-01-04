Driver’s facilities to re-open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD – Driver Services facilities throughout the state will reopen on Tuesday along with COVID-19 safety measures remaining in place. In a statement, Secretary of State Jesse White noted driver's licenses and identification (ID) card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, while residents do not need to rush to a facility during winter weather conditions.

“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This remains our goal and guides our decision making.”

Transactions can also be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, while online renewals of licenses and ID cards have been expanded for some in order to limit in-person facility visits.

In addition, those qualifying will get a letter and a PIN about 90 days before the expiration date. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, more than 34,000 individuals have taken part in the expanded renewal program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0