Driver services to be idle for a bit

SPRINGFIELD - Driver facilities throughout the Land of Lincoln will be shut down for nearly three weeks due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. That went into effect on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office announced the statewide closures this past Friday and urged the public to take advantage of online services.

Each location is set to reopen on Dec. 7 in an effort to help protect staff amid the ongoing increase in cases.

“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” said White in a statement.

White spokesperson Henry Haupt added several facilities already had to temporarily close because of the COVID-19 surge.

“We’ll keep a close eye on how things are going with the state, but we thought it was reasonable to close for a period and then reconsider our options,” Haupt noted.

According to White, due to the closure, Illinois will again extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and identification (ID) cards until June 1, 2021.

While anyone with a license that expires before the extended deadline will be considered to have a valid license until June 1, commercial driver’s license holders are excluded from the extension because of federal requirements.

