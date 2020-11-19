 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver services to be idle for a bit

Driver services to be idle for a bit

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD - Driver facilities throughout the Land of Lincoln will be shut down for nearly three weeks due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. That went into effect on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office announced the statewide closures this past Friday and urged the public to take advantage of online services.

Each location is set to reopen on Dec. 7 in an effort to help protect staff amid the ongoing increase in cases.

“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” said White in a statement.

White spokesperson Henry Haupt added several facilities already had to temporarily close because of the COVID-19 surge.

“We’ll keep a close eye on how things are going with the state, but we thought it was reasonable to close for a period and then reconsider our options,” Haupt noted.

According to White, due to the closure, Illinois will again extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and identification (ID) cards until June 1, 2021.

While anyone with a license that expires before the extended deadline will be considered to have a valid license until June 1, commercial driver’s license holders are excluded from the extension because of federal requirements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Accident results in a death

  • Updated

GERMANTOWN HILLS – A Metamora man died Friday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck just east of this Woodford County community.

News

RUMC activities postponed

  • Updated

Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, three popular events sponsored by the Roanoke United Methodist Church have been postponed. This i…

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

Blood will tell
News

Blood will tell

  • Updated

EUREKA - Was it murder? Was it suicide? Sometimes, the bloodstain patterns at the scene hold the key to those questions. That’s why Eureka Col…

Teachers deal with COVID
News

Teachers deal with COVID

  • Updated

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series about how teachers are coping to adapt to the pandemic in the classroom, as well as with…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News