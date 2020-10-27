E-learning demonstration held in front of board

ROANOKE - The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board viewed the ins and outs of e-learning during an Oct. 15 meeting. One teacher and one student from each building presented the program that has been upgraded from its initial implementation in March.

The initial version of e-learning was hastily put together in marathon sessions by administrators and staff when it was announced students would not be returning to in-school learning following spring break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrators and staff have since continued to update and streamline the program throughout the summer, as they used in-service sessions and meetings with parents to make it more effective. The latest version is being dubbed e-learning 2.0.

“It reflects the growth and progress developed since last year,” noted Superintendent Tom Welsh. “(The staff has) put a lot of time and work in at all three schools.”

