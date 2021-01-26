EC appoints director of campus security

On Friday, Eureka College announced that Loren Marion has been named the director of campus safety. He began his post on Monday, four days after he retired as chief of the Peoria Police Department.

“I am excited to be joining the Eureka College team as the Director of Campus Safety and Security,” Marion said. “I would like to thank President Jamel Wright for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to serving the students, staff and faculty at Eureka College and ensuring the safety of those that live on, work at or visit the campus.”

At EC, Marion will lead the planning, organizing, coordinating and directing of campus-wide police, safety, parking enforcement, security and surveillance programs geared to protect the campus community. He will also continue strengthening partnerships and relationships with students and the entire campus and surrounding communities.

“I am thrilled to welcome someone of Chief Marion‘s caliber and experience to lead our campus safety efforts,” Wright said. “His breadth and depth of knowledge will be invaluable and his philosophy around community policing is notably aligned with the values we espouse.”

Marion worked for the Peoria PD for 26 years. A third-generation police officer, he served a variety of roles including as a patrol officer in the Community Area Target Team, the Street Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Target Offender Unit. He also worked on cases with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Marion was named interim chief in February of 2018 before that tagged was removed nine months later.

