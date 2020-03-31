EC closes for remainder of the spring semester

EC closes for remainder of the spring semester

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Online and alternative delivery of classes will continue through the end of the semester at Eureka College, which this past Thursday became the latest higher education institution to announce such a move.

In addition, commencement and related senior activities are being postponed until August.

In a statement the college released, students will remain off campus for the rest of the semester.

 “The college believes that these decisions are in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of the entire campus community and the general public, overall.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Woodford issues disaster proclamation

  • Updated

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board was updated and dealt with its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at its monthly meeting this …

News

District 60 prepares for e-learning

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The Roanoke-Benson District 60 school board literally entered the world of virtual reality as they held their regularly scheduled me…

News

Roanoke ponders coronavirus effects

ROANOKE - The village board took a step forward into the unknown on Monday, as they pondered financial and other effects of the ongoing corona…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News