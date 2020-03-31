EC closes for remainder of the spring semester

Online and alternative delivery of classes will continue through the end of the semester at Eureka College, which this past Thursday became the latest higher education institution to announce such a move.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, commencement and related senior activities are being postponed until August.

In a statement the college released, students will remain off campus for the rest of the semester.

“The college believes that these decisions are in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of the entire campus community and the general public, overall.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0