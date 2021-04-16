EC exhibit to display Reagan items

EUREKA – As President, Ronald Reagan was the leader of the free world. But, he was also a man with a self-deprecating sense of humor.

So what would he think of a new temporary exhibit at the museum that christens his name on the campus of his alma mater, Eureka College?

“I think he’d get a good kick out of them. He would find them comical,” said Cassandra Chapman, EC’s museum curator and Reagan archivist.

“I’ve seen different clips of him telling jokes about his own age,” she said. “We do have a video that runs here in the museum that’s called ‘Stand Up Reagan’ that has different little clips of him telling jokes. … He had a really great sense of humor.”

There’s a Reagan bobblehead by Royal Bobbles and a Funko-Pop collectible figurine from 2020. There are two books of paper dolls from 1983 — one featuring Reagan and the other focuses on First Lady Nancy Reagan.

The outfits included for the Reagan paper doll cover various aspects of his private and political life from Hollywood to the White House. Yes, there is a costume from “Bedtime for Bonzo.”

The Nancy Reagan paper doll book contains 31 different ensembles, including gowns and suits by designers such as Bill Blass and James Galanos.