EC hires new VP

EUREKA – Josem Diaz will become vice president for advancement at Eureka College on Feb. 1. That was announced on Thursday. He is currently an assistant vice president of institutional advancement and business operations at Yeshiva University in New York City. Diaz was selected after a nationwide search. He has more than 15 years of experience in development, strategic planning, campaign management and leadership.

As EC’s chief development officer, Diaz will be responsible for the management of all advancement staff and programs, including the annual fund, Reagan Forward Initiative (including the Ronald W. Reagan Society), major gift development, corporate and foundation support, planned giving, grants and alumni relations.

Diaz will succeed Michael Murtagh, who stepped down from the position last year after 11 years of service to begin phased retirement. Murtagh currently serves as the senior advancement officer and special adviser to the President.