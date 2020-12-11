EC hires new VP

EUREKA – Josem Diaz will become vice president for advancement at Eureka College on Feb. 1. That was announced on Thursday. He is currently an assistant vice president of institutional advancement and business operations at Yeshiva University in New York City. Diaz was selected after a nationwide search. He has more than 15 years of experience in development, strategic planning, campaign management and leadership.
As EC’s chief development officer, Diaz will be responsible for the management of all advancement staff and programs, including the annual fund, Reagan Forward Initiative (including the Ronald W. Reagan Society), major gift development, corporate and foundation support, planned giving, grants and alumni relations.
Diaz will succeed Michael Murtagh, who stepped down from the position last year after 11 years of service to begin phased retirement. Murtagh currently serves as the senior advancement officer and special adviser to the President.
“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Josem’s caliber, experience and proven success to lead our advancement efforts," commented EC President Jamel Wright. "Josem has a strong leadership and fundraising profile and brings great knowledge of higher education as well as sound ideas for the future of advancement that make him a valuable partner in developing and implementing the strategic vision that will lead to the college’s future success.”
Prior to joining Yeshiva University three years ago, Diaz served as assistant vice president of advancement and operations at American University in Washington D.C. He has also served as Upper Iowa University’s executive director for institutional advancement and alumni relations.
“I look forward to working with President Wright and becoming a member of the Eureka College family and to serve during this remarkable time in its history,” Diaz said. “Eureka College is positioned to achieve new levels of philanthropic success while engaging its community of alumni, parents and friends.”
