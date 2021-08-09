EC President agrees to extension

On Monday, the Eureka College Board of Trustees and President Dr. Jamel Wright came to terms on a new four-year contract. She arrived on campus as a Special Assistant to the President in July 2014 and later served as Vice President for Strategic and Diversity Initiatives. She served as interim President in July 2016 and was installed as EC's 27th President one year later.

“President Wright is one of the most strategic leaders I have ever met. She casts a vision that inspires the commitment of others, while making the tough decisions required for transformation,” said the Rev. Beau Underwood ’06, who is the chair of the board. “The College’s mission of cultivating excellence in learning, service and leadership through mutual development of intellect and character is her passion. Along with the other trustees, I know the positive impact she has had on the Eureka College community already. In the years ahead, we look forward to seeing the continued fruits of her labors.”

As a direct result of Wright’s leadership, EC has taken steps to strengthen its financial position and organize itself for the future. These steps will help ensure EC continues its 166-year history as a proud and successful liberal arts college.

“I am honored the Board has recognized the efforts my team and I have made to continue Eureka College’s long history of success and I am pleased that I’ll be able to continue that work for the next four years,” said Dr. Wright. “Moving forward, my focus will be on further strengthening the College through driving enrollment by increasing the College’s appeal to both traditional and non-traditional students, enhancing fundraising, and identifying opportunities for growth and transformation.”

