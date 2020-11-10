EC receives grant to help students with tech needs

LC also has been providing face-to-face and hybrid instruction.

In addition, students at both colleges will not be returning to campus after Thanksgiving break and final exams will be done online.

The limited number of computers EC had for lending was used to equip rooms for students in isolation or quarantine who could not use the campus computer labs.

“A lot of our students come from rural areas where broadband is not reliable,” said Wright.

She added students might also have a smart phone but no laptop or be in a household where multiple people are sharing one laptop.

In addition, by providing laptops and WIFI hotspots to those who need them through this grant “they can focus on successfully finishing their semester strong.”

According to Michelle Baldwin, interim vice president for academic affairs at LC, “We want to make sure everyone who needs a laptop has one to take home.”

When students were surveyed this past spring, 23 percent answered they did not have access to a laptop at home and 17 percent indicated they did not have Internet service.