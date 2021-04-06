EC to discontinue theater program

EUREKA – Due to a lack of interest, Eureka College has decided to end its theater program.

"In an effort to appropriately direct and invest the college's resources, we made the difficult but necessary decision to discontinue the theater arts and drama major and minor at the end of the academic year," it was indicated in a press release.

According to Ann Fulop, EC’s vice president of academic affairs and provost, nine students have graduated with degrees in theater since 2017 and two more are scheduled to graduate in May.

“The numbers pretty much speak for themselves,” said Fulop.

One double major remains on campus, but that individual is far along as it relates to the study of theater.

“Students want to do theater as a co-curricular, but they do not want to study it as an academic major,” said Fulop. “We’re struggling now to figure out how to provide that experience.”

According to EC President Jamel Wright, it was "a very targeted" decision.

"We need to figure out how to reset the program and make it more competitive," said Wright.