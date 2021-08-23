 Skip to main content
EC to hold COVID testing

  Updated
Eureka College will off free COVID-19 testing to the general public through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SHIELD Illinois. It will open Tuesday and again Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the basement of Melick Library. Parking is available on Darst Street. Those getting tested can use the library’s southwest side entrance that leads directly to the basement.

Individuals -- whether he/she are showing symptoms or not – can go to www.portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Instead of an invasive nasal swab, the covidSHIELD test uses saliva and takes just minutes to collect. Confidential results are known in six to 24 hours.

EC is a SHIELD Illinois partner and is using covidSHIELD testing for students, faculty and staff, but also decided to include the general public.

“As the country moved into a new phase in the pandemic (more focused on the vaccine as opposed to testing), many free testing sites in our area closed or started limiting hours,” said Craig A. Maynard, the college’s vice president for finance & facilities/Chief Financial Officer (CFO). “We had a number of families and students reach out to the college asking where they could get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus. We wanted to try and help fill the need for our campus, as well as the surrounding community.”

IDPH is using federal funds from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan to offer the free, rapid PCR testing to members of the community through SHIELD Illinois, a nonprofit of the University of Illinois System.

The effort is part of an agreement between the University of Illinois System and the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The innovative saliva-based covidSHIELD test detects three genes of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which allows it to quickly detect the virus that causes COVID-19 and its variants, including among people who do not have symptoms.

EC is among more than 900 SHIELD Illinois testing sites across the state, including universities, community colleges, high schools and a dozen free community testing locations. For more information, contact Brittany Parker, EC’s director of marketing, at bparker@eureka.edu.

