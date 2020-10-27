EHS going to remote learning

In lieu of Eureka High School shifting from in-class to remote learning, effective Wednesday through at least Nov. 11, here is a letter from Superintendent Bob Bardwell sent to students and their parents/guardians Tuesday afternoon:
I wanted to give you an update on the COVID-19 numbers at EHS. Currently, we have six positive cases and 79 students now in quarantine. The six positive cases resulted in 72 students having to be quarantined because of contact tracing. The vast majority of those being quarantined currently have no symptoms and are being quarantined out of precaution because they fell within the “close contact” guidelines.
Currently, we have 80.18% of our students attending via in-person learning. Our goal is to continue with this for as long as possible. However, because of the growing number of quarantined students we are going to begin online learning for EHS only beginning on Wednesday. We will start off with a digital day and students can access their assignments online via Canvas. Starting on Thursday, students will follow their online schedule which we have linked here. Students will be expected to follow their daily schedule digitally and access assignments online. Please remember that school work done during this time counts towards your student’s quarter grade. If you have any issues accessing teachers remotely, please contact building counselors and/or administration. For those without the internet you are encouraged to call the school so that you can receive help with connecting with teachers.
At this time, we anticipate returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 11. This will give us a two-week period of time to allow quarantines to end. In-season Illinois High School Association (IHSA) sponsored activities will continue, however, all other activities will take a two-week hiatus.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this unusual situation. We will continue to do our best to keep as many students in school as possible. We are working with the Woodford County Health Department to help us make these school decisions. K-8 students continue to attend in-person assuming their numbers stay where they are.
A few reminders:
• If your student has any symptoms that are not easily attributed to another health situation, please keep them home
• If your student has been or is in the process of being tested for COVID-19, please let us know as soon as you receive the results. The student and any family member associated with the school district must remain in quarantine until a negative result is received
In closing, we appreciate your support and we will continue to do all we can to have as many students in-person as possible. As I shared in earlier communications, we knew that this scenario was likely to happen and that is why we put plans in place to address this situation. We are thankful for the 10 weeks of relatively uninterrupted in-person learning that we have had. We hope that this two-week break from in-person instruction will enable us to return to in-person instruction in a timely fashion. If you have any questions, you can reach me at robert.bardwell@district140.org or (309) 467.5735.
