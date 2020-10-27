EHS going to remote learning

At this time, we anticipate returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 11. This will give us a two-week period of time to allow quarantines to end. In-season Illinois High School Association (IHSA) sponsored activities will continue, however, all other activities will take a two-week hiatus.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this unusual situation. We will continue to do our best to keep as many students in school as possible. We are working with the Woodford County Health Department to help us make these school decisions. K-8 students continue to attend in-person assuming their numbers stay where they are.

A few reminders:

• If your student has any symptoms that are not easily attributed to another health situation, please keep them home

• If your student has been or is in the process of being tested for COVID-19, please let us know as soon as you receive the results. The student and any family member associated with the school district must remain in quarantine until a negative result is received

In closing, we appreciate your support and we will continue to do all we can to have as many students in-person as possible. As I shared in earlier communications, we knew that this scenario was likely to happen and that is why we put plans in place to address this situation. We are thankful for the 10 weeks of relatively uninterrupted in-person learning that we have had. We hope that this two-week break from in-person instruction will enable us to return to in-person instruction in a timely fashion. If you have any questions, you can reach me at robert.bardwell@district140.org or (309) 467.5735.

