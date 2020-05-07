Elective surgeries back on the table

"We are beginning with the cases that were canceled in March with the determining factors: the patient can go home following the procedure/surgery, patient has a driver and patient can have a COVID-19 test performed with a negative result," said Patty Peterson, public relations director for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon.

Staff and surgeons want patients to know that they are anxious to treat them. Hospitals and surgeons have taken a financial hit with the delays, and some surgical services staff were deployed elsewhere in hospitals or, in some cases, furloughed.

"We want to take care of our patients. We want to take care of our community," said Clark. "We're ready to get back to work in the safest way possible."

According to Paul Skowron, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton, the surgical staff is, "ready to resume surgical activities."

"In a rural community such as Clinton, the lack of elective surgery has been tough mentally on the staff and community because the service provides a vibrancy that a small hospital needs and a convenience close to home that the community appreciates," he said.