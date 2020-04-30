EMA doing due-diligence to keep county safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROANOKE – Woodford County residents might not be aware of the tremendous amount of coordinated effort that has been going on to keep residents safe and healthy.

Since the middle of March, the county's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been kicked into high gear. Since March 17, they have put in over 1,100 hours, working hard to protect residents from the coronavirus as well as manage their usual operations.

“(April 23) was our first day off in 34 days,” stated EMA director Kent McCanless. “Probably for the first couple of weeks, Mike [Oltman] and I were working 10 to 12-hour days, just getting prepared. We’ve put a lot of hours in to make it so people are protected in the county.”

