EMA updates county on activities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - The Woodford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been very busy in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flash flooding in Roanoke.

At a Sept. 15 meeting, the county board heard reports about those activities from EMA Director Kent McCanless and Roanoke Village Board President Mike Smith.

McCanless told the board at the outset of the pandemic he and his assistant Mike Oltman worked 42 consecutive days without a day off, as the men located and distributed masks and supplies needed to counter the pandemic. McCanless listed specific numbers in the thousands of the types of supplies the department was able to secure and distribute, some with the help of local volunteers who made masks.

Smith praised the help provided by McCanless and the EMA after the July flash flooding of Panther Creek on the southern edge of the village followed a massive downpour that affected 151 residences and eight businesses.

“Some residences were total losses,” pointed out Smith. “Roanoke was completely overwhelmed.”

See full article on Sept. 24 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0