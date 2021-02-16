EmaJo Cakes opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE - When Chenoa Tolan’s daughter turned a year old, she knew she wanted to be the one to make a decorated cake for the monumental occasion.

“I had so much fun, I knew I wanted to do it again,” Tolan said.

Then a friend asked her to make a cake for her son’s birthday. It was her first paid project.

The business, named EmaJo Cakes, offers decorated cakes for special occasions, including birthdays and weddings, cupcakes and cake pops in a variety of flavors with flavored fillings and different frostings. Her cake flavors include chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, lemon, confetti and pumpkin, among others, frosted with buttercream or whipped icings.

It is located at 105 W. Husseman St., next to the Pizza Place.

See full article on Feb. 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0