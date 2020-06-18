EUMC to get new pastor

EUMC to get new pastor

NEW LEADER

TAKING OVER - The Rev. Ted Hartley has been appointed the new pastor of the Eureka United Methodist Church, effective July 1 (Photo provided).

Passersby should not be surprised if they hear tuba music coming from the Eureka United Methodist Church. The new pastor plays that particular instrument.

The Rev. Ted Hartley will step in to lead the congregation, located at 208 N. Callender St., on July 1. He replaces the Rev. Paul Wier, who served the parish for six years. He has been appointed to the Fairbury UMC.

Hartley has an appreciation for music, both contemporary and traditional, and seeks to bring that to his new congregation.

“Music is essential to life,” he says. “It excites, heals, brings together and is the universal language. In church, we praise and connect with God through music.”

Besides the tuba, Hartley plays piano and organ and sings. He has spent the last seven years as pastor of churches in Bethany and Mt. Zion, respectively, two communities near Decatur. Hartley has 28 years of experience in the pulpit.

See full article on June 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

