Eureka business to close after a century-plus in operation

END OF THE LINE

OPERATIONS UP AND DONE - Paul Burton, owner of Eureka Printing and Stationery, stands by his Heidelberg GTO-1. After 107 years, the shop recently closed and Burton is in the process of to finding a buyer for the press machine (For the Journal/Heidi Bowman).

EUREKA - Eureka Printing and Stationery Co. owner Paul Burton took his last orders June 1 and those jobs have all been completed. Now, he just needs to clear everything out from the shop located at 124 N. Main St. that has been providing printing for this community for over a century.

“That will be a chore,” Burton admitted.

It opened in 1913 under the ownership of Clinton Potts and according to Burton, there were at least five printing shops in town. That was largely due to the various needs of the local Libby, McNeill & Libby plant, which was, at the time, the country's biggest canned pumpkin producer. The plant stayed in town before it left in '60.

Burton got involved in '80 as a part-owner with Pat Littlejohn after he was laid off from his job with Caterpillar. Burton, who had worked at a printing press as a high school student in Cambridge, Ohio, became the sole owner in '96.

See full article on June 25 Woodford County Journal newsstands

