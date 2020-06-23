Eureka business to close after a century-plus in operation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - Eureka Printing and Stationery Co. owner Paul Burton took his last orders June 1 and those jobs have all been completed. Now, he just needs to clear everything out from the shop located at 124 N. Main St. that has been providing printing for this community for over a century.

“That will be a chore,” Burton admitted.

It opened in 1913 under the ownership of Clinton Potts and according to Burton, there were at least five printing shops in town. That was largely due to the various needs of the local Libby, McNeill & Libby plant, which was, at the time, the country's biggest canned pumpkin producer. The plant stayed in town before it left in '60.

Burton got involved in '80 as a part-owner with Pat Littlejohn after he was laid off from his job with Caterpillar. Burton, who had worked at a printing press as a high school student in Cambridge, Ohio, became the sole owner in '96.

See full article on June 25 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0