Eureka City Hall closed to visitors, polling place moved

EUREKA - Two local facilities have been affected due to concerns over COVID-19. City Hall has been closed to visitors effective immediately. Utility payments can be made by mail or left in the front door slot. Cash utility payment arrangements can be made via phone by calling 309-467-211 or via email (melissaeureka@hotmail.com).

In addition, the polling place at the Apostolic Christian Home, located at 610 W. Cruger Ave., has been shifted to the Woodford County Board Room at 107 E. Court St., adjacent to the courthouse.

