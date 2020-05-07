Eureka establishment closed by the state

EUREKA - The Outpost, located at 1200 South Main St., was shut down on Wednesday by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. It opened this past Friday in lieu of changes with some businesses that followed the order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others who defied it, including The Outpost. The liquor store will remain open along with the kitchen for carry-out orders.
The opening sparked a debate on Facebook that created a thread of opinions that both supported and chastised the business. Supporters cited economic interests and Constitutional rights, while opponents cited public health issues and employee safety. Those opinions were echoed by some public officials who expressed empathy for the economic interests of businesses, but also concerns for public safety.
