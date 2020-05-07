Eureka establishment closed by the state

Eureka establishment closed by the state

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
GETTING CAUGHT

TEMPORARILY CLOSED - The Outpost was shut down Wednesday at the state's liquor commission after it defied orders of Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Woodford County Journal/Mark Barra).

EUREKA - The Outpost, located at 1200 South Main St., was shut down on Wednesday by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. It opened this past  Friday in lieu of changes with some businesses that followed the order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others who defied it, including The Outpost. The liquor store will remain open along with the kitchen for carry-out orders.

The opening sparked a debate on Facebook that created a thread of opinions that both supported and chastised the business. Supporters cited economic interests and Constitutional rights, while opponents cited public health issues and employee safety. Those opinions were echoed by some public officials who expressed empathy for the economic interests of businesses, but also concerns for public safety.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Homemade masks aid in county's need

ROANOKE – Woodford County has always been full of unsung heroes who quietly do all they can to assist others. Right now, some of these heroes …

News

County board updated on pandemic

EUREKA - Woodford County Health Department Administrator Hillary Aggertt updated the county board about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News