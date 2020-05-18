Eureka issues four-plus million in debt certificates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA - At this past Monday night's meeting, the District 140 school board passed a $16.3 million amended budget for the current fiscal year.

The amended budget accounts for an additional $4.1 million the district received from issuing debt certificates in April to pay for HVAC upgrades at both Davenport Elementary and the high school.

“This (HVAC upgrades) was one of the things that was not going to hit our budgets until fiscal year ’21, but we’ve got an early start on that project so now we’re looking at having a good portion of that expense included in this (2019-20) fiscal year,” Assistant Superintendent Andy Underwood said.

The amended budget also includes a $1.9 million abatement from working cash to the education, operation & maintenance, as well as capital funds in order to offset anticipated loss in revenues from slower state reimbursements and declining sales tax receipts.

