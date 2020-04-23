Eureka issues four-plus million in debt certificates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

EUREKA - At a virtual meeting on April 13, the District 140 school board approved a resolution to issue $4,070,000 in general obligation debt certificates.

According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, the district has acquired the certificates as a direct purchase from Morton Community Bank at an interest rate of 2.43 percent. The district will have an average annual payment of $359,000 for 13 years with the option to repay early at any time. The district will use the money from the debt certificates to complete planned HVAC upgrades at Davenport Elementary and the high school building.

“We’ve been planning this for awhile and we did scale back the project to be $4.1 million and cover the scope of just the high school and Davenport.” Bardwell said.

He added the district still plans to use county facilities sales tax revenues to cover half of the annual payment along with the operations and maintenance fund.

See full article on April 23 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0