Eureka Lake has much to explore

EUREKA – There’s more than meets the eye at Eureka Lake — much more.

The 36-acre lake is the most obvious amenity of the park, which is located on the south edge of town. It’s popular for paddling and fishing and stocked with catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie.

It is also surrounded by around 240 acres of parklands. There are picnic areas and playgrounds, a disc golf course, a partially paved trail accessed from the park and woodland trails accessed from Davidson Memorial Park on the north side of the lake.

“Obviously, the kayaking and standup paddle boarding is a big plus for us,” said Deanna Davidson, who owns North Shore Boat and Board Rental with her husband, Chuck. “It’s a great place for your family to just come for the day.”

In addition, work is ongoing to extend a bike trail around the lake.

