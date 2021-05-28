 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eureka parade to feature firefighter tribute

Eureka parade to feature firefighter tribute

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COLORFUL ON WHEELS

TRIBUTE - Dylan Mercier will be bringing his firefighter-themed truck and trailer to Monday's Memorial Day parade (Photo provided).

EUREKA — Dylan Mercier has a passion for firefighters, as he has served with the protection district over the past few years. His passion is so great that he had his 18-wheeler wrapped with a fire theme to honor all those in the profession.

The 2019 graduate of St. Anne High School, a community in the northeast portion of the state, located 15 miles from Kankakee, will bring his wrapped truck and trailer to Monday's Memorial Day parade. Mercier is also the brother of local resident Mary Lou Littlejohn.

At a cost of $7,000, the 1,100-bushel of corn truck and trailer was wrapped in honor of his father, Ralph Mercier, who has served as a firefighter for several departments.

The younger Mercier is planning to park the truck across the street from the fire station after the parade is over for anyone who wants to view it up close and personal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vermeer reaches golden status
News

Vermeer reaches golden status

  • Updated

GOODFIELD – In 1971, Junior Kool, his wife Bev, and three children, Craig, Steve and Susie, moved to Eureka so that Junior could open a new Ve…

Memorial Day information
News

Memorial Day information

  • Updated

The following is the itinerary of events around the area as it relates to Memorial Day, which is Monday. This appears by town:

+4
Kennell creating her own art
News

Kennell creating her own art

  • Updated

ROANOKE- There are times when this world seems to be moving a little too fast in the form of technology, communication, entertainment- it can …

Changes on Eureka board
News

Changes on Eureka board

  • Updated

EUREKA - At Monday night's meeting, which doubled as the first one of the 2022 fiscal year, the town board ushered in an era with a new presid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News