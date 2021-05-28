Eureka parade to feature firefighter tribute

EUREKA — Dylan Mercier has a passion for firefighters, as he has served with the protection district over the past few years. His passion is so great that he had his 18-wheeler wrapped with a fire theme to honor all those in the profession.

The 2019 graduate of St. Anne High School, a community in the northeast portion of the state, located 15 miles from Kankakee, will bring his wrapped truck and trailer to Monday's Memorial Day parade. Mercier is also the brother of local resident Mary Lou Littlejohn.

At a cost of $7,000, the 1,100-bushel of corn truck and trailer was wrapped in honor of his father, Ralph Mercier, who has served as a firefighter for several departments.

The younger Mercier is planning to park the truck across the street from the fire station after the parade is over for anyone who wants to view it up close and personal.

