Eureka passes deficit budget

EUREKA - The District 140 school board approved a resolution to issue $9.3 million in working cash bonds at an Oct. 12 meeting. The district will earn $773,000 in interest over the next 10 years at historically high interest rates. In order to execute the maximum allowed sale of working cash bonds, the board also approved an abatement of $1.125 million from the working cash fund to the education fund.

In addition, the board heard from Tim Custis, an auditor with Gorenz and Associates, Ltd. He noted the audit has not been finalized due to some federal changes in requirements for reports.

“The federal government, because of the CARES Act and the Families First Act, which made money available to new entities including school districts, had to change its audit requirements. The bottom line is the numbers in your report are not going to change. As soon as we have that additional guidance we will finalize the audit for the district,” he said.

He added the district’s operating funds had revenues higher than expenses, which contributes to an overall strong financial profile.

