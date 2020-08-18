Eureka staff member tests positive for virus

An employee of Eureka High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. That is according to an e-mail sent out on Tuesday to parents by EHS Principal Kirk Edwards. It went on to say the individual is in quarantine, while another staff member is awaiting results. Classes in District No. 140 began this past Friday.
According to Edwards, district officials are working with the Woodford County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the individual to prevent further spread within EHS and the community.
“The health and safety of the Eureka High School community is our highest priority and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID0-19) outbreak,” said Edwards.
The district is also working with the WCHD to perform contact tracing on staff members and others who were identified as having prolonged close contact to the case(s) will be required to be quarantined and receive separate notifications from the health department. Prolonged close contact is described as being within six feet for 15 minutes or more.
“As we receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, we will implement those recommendations and guidelines,” said Edwards. “As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay home if they develop symptoms and contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately.”
The email also stated that any child should stay home if in the previous 14 days he/she has had contact with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, is under investigation for the virus, is ill with a respiratory ailment or in the previous 14 days has traveled to states or communities with widespread, sustained transmission.
