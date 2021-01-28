 Skip to main content
Eureka to conduct boil order

EUREKA - Around noon this Monday, work will start at the water distribution plant to replace a service pump. In accordance with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards, a boil order must be issued while the repairs are being made.

The estimated length of the boil order will be through next Friday, Feb. 5. Local officials will send out a text to all subscribers when the order will be lifted. It will also appear on the police department's Facebook page as well as the town's website (www.eurekaillinois.net). For more information, phone (309) 467-2700 or 467-2113.

