Eureka woman jailed over incident

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in his head. Shauntia Damm, 36, is charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action.

Investigators say the incident occurred Oct. 18 shortly before 8 p.m. in Normal. Police were called to the 700 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a victim with a stab wound. According to court documents, when patrol officers arrived, they located a man in the fetal position against a wall in the kitchen with “what appeared to be a wooden chair leg lodged into his head.”

The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal for treatment. The chair leg was dislodged but his condition is not known. A second man with minor injuries was also located inside the residence.

Investigators say that the victim with the head wound received a telephone call and approximately five minutes later, two men and a woman came into the residence, each of whom wore a bandana and confronted the man in the kitchen. The victim took out a knife, but then one of the men flipped the kitchen table into him, which pushed him up against a wall.