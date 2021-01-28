Ex-RNC leader to mark Reagan’s birthday

EUREKA – Eureka College will commemorate the birthday of its most famous alumnus, Ronald Reagan, with an online discussion featuring political commentator Michael Steele.

A discussion between Steele and EC President Jamel Wright will stream on the Ronald W. Reagan Society Facebook page on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. It will be moderated by Shellie Schwanke, who serves as the society’s director.

Steele, a founding member of the new Ronald W. Reagan Advisory Council at the college, will talk about his relationship with Reagan and how studying liberal arts at EC helped shape Reagan’s communication style.

Historic video clips of Reagan and a virtual toast to celebrate the founding of the college will also be part of the online event. EC was incorporated on Feb. 6, 1855, by an act of the Illinois General Assembly, a date that coincided with Reagan’s birth on Feb. 6, 1911. He graduated from EC in 1932, served as President from 1981 to 1989 and passed away in 2004.