Ex-RNC leader to mark Reagan’s birthday

  Updated
Michael Steele

EUREKA – Eureka College will commemorate the birthday of its most famous alumnus, Ronald Reagan, with an online discussion featuring political commentator Michael Steele.

A discussion between Steele and EC President Jamel Wright will stream on the Ronald W. Reagan Society Facebook page on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. It will be moderated by Shellie Schwanke, who serves as the society’s director.

Steele, a founding member of the new Ronald W. Reagan Advisory Council at the college, will talk about his relationship with Reagan and how studying liberal arts at EC helped shape Reagan’s communication style.

Historic video clips of Reagan and a virtual toast to celebrate the founding of the college will also be part of the online event. EC was incorporated on Feb. 6, 1855, by an act of the Illinois General Assembly, a date that coincided with Reagan’s birth on Feb. 6, 1911. He graduated from EC in 1932, served as President from 1981 to 1989 and passed away in 2004.

Steele is a political commentator and analyst for MSNBC and a regular columnist for the online magazine “The Root.” Serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007, Steele was the first African-American to be elected to office there. He also was the first African-American to serve as chair of the Republican National Committee, a post he held from 2009 to 2011.

The Ronald W. Reagan Society of EC is dedicated to helping the college study, teach and share the lessons he learned there and used in his lifetime of leadership, which also included two terms as governor of California.

The campus includes the Ronald Reagan Peace Garden, which contains a bust of Reagan and a piece of the Berlin Wall. A campus museum named after him has many items he donated to the college during his life.

