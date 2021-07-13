Family plants trees in memory of Vietti

EUREKA - In life, Jim Vietti formed nature’s creations out of dead wood. Now, after his death, his family has brought green, living wood to a place the woodcarver and arborist cherished. Through memorial contributions in Vietti’s name, his loved ones planted a Kentucky coffeetree at a spot on the north shore of the lake.

“He really liked to spend time at that place at the back of the lake near the water to enjoy the birds and the trees and see everything from there,” said Vietti’s daughter, Heidi Thorndyke of Carlock.

The tree is not the only one planted in Vietti’s name. Eight other trees were over the Memorial Day weekend on the community-owned, 14-acre William Honeg Park along Lake Road.

Vietti, who many remember for portraying Santa at numerous area wide gatherings, passed away in April of 2020 at the age of 80.

