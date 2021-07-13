 Skip to main content
Family plants trees in memory of Vietti

A LIVING SYMBOL - Family members and friends of the late Jim Vietti stand near one of eight oak trees planted in his memory at William Honeg Park west of Eureka Lake on May 29. In the front row from left to right are Lyla, Tiffany and Knox Kirkpatrick. Back row from the left include Malyk, Randy and Heidi Thorndyke, Debbie Fluegel with Trees Forever, Mike and Lucas Zimmerman, Eureka Mayor Eric Lind, Bill Walter and Chad Morris (Photo provided).
EUREKA - In life, Jim Vietti formed nature’s creations out of dead wood. Now, after his death, his family has brought green, living wood to a place the woodcarver and arborist cherished. Through memorial contributions in Vietti’s name, his loved ones planted a Kentucky coffeetree at a spot on the north shore of the lake.

“He really liked to spend time at that place at the back of the lake near the water to enjoy the birds and the trees and see everything from there,” said Vietti’s daughter, Heidi Thorndyke of Carlock.   

The tree is not the only one planted in Vietti’s name. Eight other trees were over the Memorial Day weekend on the community-owned, 14-acre William Honeg Park along Lake Road.

Vietti, who many remember for portraying Santa at numerous area wide gatherings, passed away in April of 2020 at the age of 80.

