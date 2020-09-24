 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmers create space for harvest

Farmers create space for harvest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
GETTING TO WORK

NEARLY COMPLETE - The new 1.3 million bushel bin at the Roanoke Farmers Association is almost done. It measures 135 feet in diameter (Woodford County Journal/Mark Barra).

ROANOKE - As harvest season nears, grain bins are popping up across the Midwest like seedlings on a hot summer day.

Local farmers do not need to worry about the new bin being ready at the Roanoke Farmers Association (RFA) elevator located just east of town. In mid-July, concrete was poured for the new 1.3 million bushel bin that is 135 feet in diameter.

The farmer-owned co-op’s elevator system has capacity for 24 million bushels of grain at its four locations in Roanoke, Benson, Cooper and Evans.

“We went on a building spree,” said Rob Shaffer, a RFA board member as well as a grain and beef farmer.

The RFA system has had a steady construction program for the last several years when prices were low and people wanted to store grain.

See full article on Sept. 24 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

FHS changes to remote learning

  • Updated

MINONK - Fieldcrest High School has temporarily switched from in-person instruction to fully remote learning in the wake of new COVID-19 cases…

News

EMA updates county on activities

  • Updated

EUREKA - The Woodford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been very busy in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flash floo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News