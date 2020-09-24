Farmers create space for harvest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - As harvest season nears, grain bins are popping up across the Midwest like seedlings on a hot summer day.

Local farmers do not need to worry about the new bin being ready at the Roanoke Farmers Association (RFA) elevator located just east of town. In mid-July, concrete was poured for the new 1.3 million bushel bin that is 135 feet in diameter.

The farmer-owned co-op’s elevator system has capacity for 24 million bushels of grain at its four locations in Roanoke, Benson, Cooper and Evans.

“We went on a building spree,” said Rob Shaffer, a RFA board member as well as a grain and beef farmer.

The RFA system has had a steady construction program for the last several years when prices were low and people wanted to store grain.

See full article on Sept. 24 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0