Farmers create space for harvest

ROANOKE - As harvest season nears, grain bins are popping up across the Midwest like seedlings on a hot summer day.
Local farmers do not need to worry about the new bin being ready at the Roanoke Farmers Association (RFA) elevator located just east of town. In mid-July, concrete was poured for the new 1.3 million bushel bin that is 135 feet in diameter.
The farmer-owned co-op’s elevator system has capacity for 24 million bushels of grain at its four locations in Roanoke, Benson, Cooper and Evans.
“We went on a building spree,” said Rob Shaffer, a RFA board member as well as a grain and beef farmer.
The RFA system has had a steady construction program for the last several years when prices were low and people wanted to store grain.
