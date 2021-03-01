Fast growing company strives for quality

GOODFIELD - As a junior at Eureka High School in 2003, Chance Knapp started his own business, CKnapp Sales, which sold airsoft guns out of his basement.

Currently, he is the chief executive officer (CEO) of VIVO, a growing business that sells a variety of products including standing desks, kneeling chairs, monitor mounts, TV mounts, projector screens, speaker mounts, beekeeping products and more.

“We strive every day to bring our customers the best products,” Knapp said. “We’re only able to do that because we have the best team.”

At the moment, VIVO has a total of 69 employees. The word "vivo" is Spanish for alive.

See full article on March 4 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0