Fehr gets second book published

Fehr gets second book published

  • Updated
FINDING HER WRITING NICHE

WORTH THE WAIT – Elizaveta “Lizel” Fehr is happy to finally have "Worthy of Rain," her second book, published and in her hands (Photo provided).

EUREKA - Elizaveta “Lizel” Fehr, whose second novel, "Worthy of Rain," is now in print and available for purchase, never feels like she’s not writing a book. 

“I’m either writing a book, thinking about writing a book or publishing it and honestly, I feel like that’s what’s going to happen for the rest of my life,” she said. 

The recent Eureka High School graduate started writing her own books when she was in first grade. She published her first book, "Heart Over the Horizon," when she was in fifth grade and began writing the second seven years ago.

"Worthy of Rain" was published by Elm Hill Christian Publishing, a division of HarperCollins.

Meanwhile, Fehr is beginning her first year of studies at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. Her goal is to one day work for a book publishing company.

