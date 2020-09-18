FHS changes to remote learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK - Fieldcrest High School has temporarily switched from in-person instruction to fully remote learning in the wake of new COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The change was implemented after the district was notified this past weekend of five new positive tests, Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell wrote in a letter to families dated Sept. 13 and posted on Facebook.

According to to "COVID Dashboard" on the district's website, as of Thursday, there were five cases and 58 quarantines among students and staff.

“While the positive cases occurred outside of school hours, we know that due to the gathering place nature of our school system, we are now feeling the effects,” Rockwell wrote. “Our staff has done their due diligence in tracking student movements and greatly reducing the close contact interactions amongst students and staff.”

According to Rockwell, FHS students were moved this past Monday to remote instruction and that will continue through at least next Thursday. The other schools remain open for in-person teaching, she emphasized, and the tentative plan is to return the high school to that format by Sept. 25.

“This decision is meant to ensure that the long-term viability of in-person instruction is possible,” Rockwell explained.

This only affects the high school and not the other schools in the district. The middle school is located in Wenona, intermediate in Toluca and primary on the west side of town.

