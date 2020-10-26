 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fieldcrest banking on wind farms to assist with school upgrades

Fieldcrest banking on wind farms to assist with school upgrades

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MINONK - Fieldcrest District No. 6 is banking heavily on future income from at least two wind farm projects to hold down the taxpayer cost of a pair of upgrades. One is located in Marshall County and the other in Woodford Co., both of which are inside the district boundaries. The projects could help offset up to $35 million in building improvements to the high school located in town and the middle school in Wenona. A public hearing was held on the subject Oct. 14 at the intermediate school in Toluca.

The one in Marshall Co., which has received zoning approval, has been projected to generate some $12 million in tax revenue for the district over its 25-year life, while the estimate for the one in Woodford Co. at an earlier stage of development is about $30 million.

 “If we get (those) two wind farms,” indicated Fieldcrest Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell, taxpayers would be seeing an increase of about $26 or $27 a year on a $100,000 home. “That is not a final number,” she quickly emphasized. “Obviously, it will depend on what our final bond amounts are and on how many of (four possible) wind farms actually come to fruition and become revenue sources for us. But, that is our hope at this point.”

The financing time frame for the upgrades calls for the board to commit to a firm bond amount by Dec. 1. The bidding window would open the middle of January with a goal of starting construction sometime in March.

See full article on Oct. 29 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Accident claims one

  • Updated

EL PASO – According to local authorities, a resident of Carlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning two miles southwest of El …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News