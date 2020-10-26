Fieldcrest banking on wind farms to assist with school upgrades

MINONK - Fieldcrest District No. 6 is banking heavily on future income from at least two wind farm projects to hold down the taxpayer cost of a pair of upgrades. One is located in Marshall County and the other in Woodford Co., both of which are inside the district boundaries. The projects could help offset up to $35 million in building improvements to the high school located in town and the middle school in Wenona. A public hearing was held on the subject Oct. 14 at the intermediate school in Toluca.

The one in Marshall Co., which has received zoning approval, has been projected to generate some $12 million in tax revenue for the district over its 25-year life, while the estimate for the one in Woodford Co. at an earlier stage of development is about $30 million.

“If we get (those) two wind farms,” indicated Fieldcrest Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell, taxpayers would be seeing an increase of about $26 or $27 a year on a $100,000 home. “That is not a final number,” she quickly emphasized. “Obviously, it will depend on what our final bond amounts are and on how many of (four possible) wind farms actually come to fruition and become revenue sources for us. But, that is our hope at this point.”