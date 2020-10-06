Fieldcrest repairs could reach $35 million

MINONK - The Fieldcrest District No. 6 board has scheduled an Oct. 14 public hearing on possible plans to spend in the neighborhood of $35 million on major upgrades to the high school in town and middle school in Wenona. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intermediate school in Toluca.

The hearing was triggered by a recent 5-0 vote by the board to authorize the issuance of up to $14.5 million in general obligation bonds to help pay for “altering, repairing and equipping” schools. That would supplement some $21 million in Health, Life and Safety (HLS) bonds that have previously been calculated as necessary to cover expenses involved in bringing the buildings up to safety standards.

Plans call for both buildings to receive new windows, roofing and fire protection systems, as well as extensive masonry, plumbing, mechanical and electrical upgrades. Work at the middle school would also include demolishing a three-story section, while the high school project would include a new ground-floor kitchen and cafeteria to replace the current areas located in the basement.