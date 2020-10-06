Fieldcrest repairs could reach $35 million

MINONK - The Fieldcrest District No. 6 board has scheduled an Oct. 14 public hearing on possible plans to spend in the neighborhood of $35 million on major upgrades to the high school in town and middle school in Wenona. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intermediate school in Toluca.
The hearing was triggered by a recent 5-0 vote by the board to authorize the issuance of up to $14.5 million in general obligation bonds to help pay for “altering, repairing and equipping” schools. That would supplement some $21 million in Health, Life and Safety (HLS) bonds that have previously been calculated as necessary to cover expenses involved in bringing the buildings up to safety standards.
Plans call for both buildings to receive new windows, roofing and fire protection systems, as well as extensive masonry, plumbing, mechanical and electrical upgrades. Work at the middle school would also include demolishing a three-story section, while the high school project would include a new ground-floor kitchen and cafeteria to replace the current areas located in the basement.
“Our goal is to fully improve our buildings in order to provide a healthy and safe environment,” said Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell. “Our other goal is to move away from a deferred maintenance plan and begin forward thinking, preventative maintenance planning which will be accomplished with all HLS and renovation projects complete.”
She added one factor that promises to make a big difference compared to the defeated referendum in 2018 is the new revenue that could be generated by three nearby wind farm projects in various stages of development. Two are in Marshall County, but are inside district boundaries, as is the other one located southeast of the village in Woodford Co.
